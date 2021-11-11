ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 17.

“Recipe to Market” is a multidisciplinary program with topics including business basics, an overview of the specialty food industry and product development, licensing and regulations, and food safety. Instructors include UMaine Extension professor emeritus Louis Bassano, Extension business and economics specialist and professor of economics Jim McConnon, Extension food science specialist and associate professor of food science Beth Calder, who also directs UMaine Food Testing Services.

The fee is $25; registration is required. Financial assistance is available. Register and find more details on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton, theresa.tilton@maine.edu; 207-942-7396; or 800-287-1485 (Maine only).