

Because of the unexpected response of people to join us at the Central Maine Square Dance Club for our Tuesday night lessons of square dancing the club officers have extended the invitation for two more weeks. Come join us to find out more about Social Square Dancing. Our group is fun and welcoming. The new program is more relaxed and personal. It’s for couples or singles alike.

We meet every Tuesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the George Mitchell School on Drummond Avenue in Waterville. It’s a great way to have some fun time with your partner and get out of the house for a couple hours a week. An opportunity to meet new people and get a little exercise, too. For more information email cindyandbob08@yahoo.com or call Bob at 207- 447-0094.