BOSTON — Students participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” in conjunction with their 2021-2022 season. The show is written by Finegan Kruckemeyer and directed by Pascale Florestal.

Three young sisters are left in a forest by their woodcutter father and forced to find their own way in the world. From this fairytale beginning, three resolutions are made-one sister walks one way to find purpose, one the other to find adventure, and the third stays right where she is to create a home.

The production took place October 7-9 and 16 at the Robert J. Orchard Stage in the Paramount Center in Boston.





Hannah Nilsson of Brewer is majoring in theatre education and performance and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Emerson Stage is the producing organization within the Emerson College Department of Performing Arts. The next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators, and educators work alongside distinguished faculty, professional staff, and guest artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to vibrant life on stage.