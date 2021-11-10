Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Why, why, why are we still changing our clocks? Daylight saving time should stay. Here are some reasons why:

Parents dealing with children and pets can remain on their schedule. Outdoor activities, such as exercising and walking would be safer with extended daylight. Older people would have more time than to rush home by 3 p.m.

Afternoons are cut short by darkness thus shortening activities such as shopping. Less electricity is used since lights can be turned on later. More people are out and about later in the day than earlier. More people miss the gorgeous sunrises at 5 a.m. than later.

Students going to school see it getting lighter in the morning rather than coming home when it is getting darker. Studies have shown too much darkness can breed depression. Having it lighter later in the day would be better.

Why can’t we try this for a year? I think other New England states would follow suit. Hopefully, come March, we can change our clocks back to where it would be best for many people.

Karen Collins

Belfast