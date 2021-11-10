The Northern Light Health system announced on Wednesday that it would make COVID-19 vaccine cards accessible on digital devices.

The digital vaccine card, called the SMART Health Card, is accessible through the Northern Light Health patient portal. Anyone who received a vaccine through the Northern Light Health system can access digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination through a phone, tablet or desktop computer by logging in to the Northern Light Health patient portal.

The digital card will allow users to securely share limited information about their vaccination status.

“While many places in Maine do not require vaccination verification at this time, proof of vaccination is often required for travel and to attend events around the U.S. and in other countries,” Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive of Northern Light Health’s COVID-19 response said. “We are living in a digital age, and by giving our patients the option to use the SMART Health Card, we are finding another way to make healthcare work for those we are proud to serve in Maine.”