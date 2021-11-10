A federal grand jury has indicted all but one of the dozen people with pending charges related to an alleged $13 million illegal western Maine marijuana operation that ran from 2016 until July 2020.

Kayla Alves, an assistant district attorney for Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties, is the only defendant charged last month who was not indicted Tuesday.

The charges against Alves, however, have not been dropped. Rather, the date to indict her was extended through Jan. 20, 2022.





The indictments of people including former law enforcement officers and a current police officer, a former Rangeley selectman, licensed medical marijuana growers and others accused of participating in the operation to cultivate and sell marijuana in violation of Maine’s medical marijuana laws mark the latest step in the federal case against them.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but rather a decision by the grand jury that there’s enough evidence to move forward with charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, and Alves’ attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, both declined Tuesday to comment on why Alves was not indicted.

But she waived her right to a speedy trial while her attorney tries to work out a possible plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court documents. Alves, 36 of Farmington, who is on administrative leave, also is awaiting a federal judge’s decision on whether there was probable cause to charge her last month.

Those charged in the conspiracy allegedly cultivated and sold marijuana in violation of Maine’s medical marijuana laws, selling bulk marijuana to people who were not registered as caregivers and selling it for distribution outside of Maine.

Many of the defendants made hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit from these illegal sales, according to court documents.

Alves allegedly tipped off a member of the conspiracy, who was a neighbor and a former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, to the investigation that led to the charges and allegedly deleted text messages with him from her phone.

The indictment handed up by the grand jury mirrors the criminal complaint that became public last month. But it also indicts three businesses allegedly owned by the co-conspirators — Lakemont LLC, Sandy River LLC and Spruce Valley LLC — on one count each of maintaining a drug involved place.

The indictment also lists a dozen properties in Farmington, Rangeley, Carrabassett Valley, Avon and Industry; vehicles valued at more than $295,000, including seven cars and trucks, a motorcycle, a boat, a snowmobile and a trailer; and more than $1.3 million in cash that the government may seize if it proves it was purchased with illegally earned money.

Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington is accused of heading up the conspiracy. He allegedly structured his operations so it looked like he complied with Maine’s medical marijuana rules while he regularly sold bulk marijuana on the illicit market, including more than $1 million worth of marijuana for out-of-state distribution between 2018 and 2019 through codefendant Brandon Dagnese, 27, of Scarborough.

A convicted felon, Dagnese was ineligible to hold a caregiver card in Maine, according to the indictment.

Sirois also is accused of using family and friends to conceal his illegal activities and maximize his profits.

His estranged wife, Alisa Sirois, 43, of Kingfield; his father, Robert Sirois, 68, of Farmington; Ryan Nezol, 38, of Farmington; and others allegedly laundered drug proceeds through a complex corporate structure.

Kenneth Allen, 48, of Farmington, a tax preparer, is charged with filing false income tax returns to hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, resulting in a tax loss of more than $400,000.

Bradley Scovil, 33, of Rangeley, and Derrick Doucette, 29, of Jay, both former deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly obtained confidential law enforcement information for Lucas Sirois that he used to benefit his illegal business and obtain information about the ongoing federal investigation into his criminal activity.

Alves allegedly tipped off Scovil to the existence of the Sirois probe, after Wilton police Officer Kevin Lemay, 33, of Farmington and then-Oxford County deputy Sheriff James McLamb, 29, of Auburn, used government databases to confirm for Scovil and Doucette that they were being followed by law enforcement.

McLamb was working as the town manager in Dixfield when he was charged last month. He was fired Friday. Lemay is on administrative leave from the Wilton Police Department.

David Burgess, 53, a former selectman in Rangeley, allegedly accepted tens of thousands of dollars in cash payments from Lucas Sirois, including investment in his internet start-up company, in exchange for advocating for Lucas Sirois’ agenda.

A 13th person was charged separately.

Randal Cousineau, 69, of Farmington, admitted on Oct. 27 that he participated in a conspiracy to illegally cultivate and sell marijuana from 2016 to July 2020. Cousineau was the primary financier and 50 percent partner in an illegal marijuana cultivation facility in Farmington, according to court documents.

He also held an interest in an illegal marijuana distribution company.

Cousineau’s sentencing date has not been set, but he does have a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

