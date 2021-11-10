Healthy Acadia is partnering with Hunger Free America to recruit a year-round AmeriCorps Food Security VISTA service member to improve access to healthy food for people experiencing food insecurity in Hancock County. The AmeriCorps VISTA will serve with Healthy Acadia in for one year, starting in December/January 2022, and will address food insecurity by building partnerships between local farms and food pantries; increasing participation in community gardens; increasing participation in nutrition benefit programs at farmers markets and farm stands; organizing county-wide food drives and fundraising events; and recruiting volunteers.

AmeriCorps VISTA service members receive a $575.40 bi-weekly living allowance, health benefits, housing assistance for one month rent, potential to forbear or defer student loans while in service, relocation assistance (if applicable), child care assistance (if applicable), one-year non-competitive status for federal government positions, and a network of over 180,000 AmeriCorps VISTA members and alums. Upon successful completion of the service term, VISTA members will also receive an education award that may be used toward student loans or furthering education, or they can instead choose to receive a cash payout.

“This is a great opportunity to make a lasting impact on your community; learn a wide range of skill sets; develop professional relationships with local, regional, and statewide partners,” said Rachel Emus, Healthy Acadia food programs manager in Hancock County. “It’s a really rewarding and engaging experience, and a great way to learn what it’s like to work within the non-profit and public health sector.” Applicants must be at least 18 years old and commit to full-time hours.





To schedule an interview, email your resume, cover letter, and contact information for two references to Rachel Emus at rachel@healthyacadia.org by no later than Dec. 6.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.