BANGOR — Students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor have a special appreciation for veterans, and when they found out that Roy Ward of Bangor would be celebrating his 102nd birthday on Veterans Day itself (Nov. 11), they sprang into action.

“It was too much of an opportunity for community service to pass up,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints.

Courtesy of Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland

The students decided to create 102 birthday cards to celebrate his birthday and honor his service in the process





Ward served in the United States Navy in World War II as a machinist mate first class from 1941-47, serving on three different vessels (USS Mizpah, USS Shenandoah, and USS Yosemite).

Students in grades 5-8 made the cards after learning about Ward, his service, and that his birthday falls on Veterans Day.

“The cards are warm and creative and showcase the appreciation our students have for those who have fought for our freedom,” said Houghton.

Courtesy of Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland

“It’s such a blessing to be able to share how thankful we are with him!” said one eighth-grader.

“I hope he knows how awesome he is!” said one seventh-grader.

“The students were absolutely honored to take part in this endeavor,” said Houghton. “May God bless all the wonderful men and women on Veterans Day and always.”

If you would like to send a card or note to Ward, they can be mailed to: Veteran Roy Ward, Bangor Veterans Home, 44 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME 04401.