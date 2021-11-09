Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I think President Joe Biden and his supporters, including Sen. Angus King, have hijacked the word “invest.” I’ve heard this word thousands of times during the last year. The word invest does not mean printing money and distributing it around the country, while adding to our grandchildren’s debt load.

To me, what is going on now is much closer to counterfeiting than investing. Investing is when you have money in hand and buy savings bonds, buy stock, make an improvement on your home or put it in a savings account instead of spending it.





America must balance our federal budget. It is wrong for our elected leaders to spend one dollar without raising a dollar in revenue with the exception of an act of war against the country.

My former party used to talk about it a great deal but were apparently only giving it lip service as they like spending as well as the party in power now. The 2017 Trump tax cut was a great example as it was passed without spending offsets, just added to the national debt.

We now have a president and Congress who were elected by promising a great deal of spending on new government programs while also promising not to raise taxes on anyone making $400,000 or less. That sounds like a win-win for the majority of voters, I’m sure that is a coincidence. Why should I care if Biden and company are not going to raise my taxes as I make a lot less than $400,000 a year? I have children and grandchildren and very much would like to see them have the same opportunities I had during my life. That will be impossible with the debt left to them on behalf of their parents and grandparents.

Richard Ginn

Bucksport