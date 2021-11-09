Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

At the World Series recently, Donald Trump gleefully participated in the “Chop,” a tradition at Atlanta Braves games of an arm motion depicting an Indian attack with a tomahawk — said tomahawk being the team logo.

The practice goes back decades and though considered an insult by many Native Americans, the team continues to encourage it, even as sports teams at all levels all over the country are ending their practice of depicting native Americans as mascots and logos.





And end them we should. The Chop should be relegated to the ash pit along with black face, limp wrists, fake stuttering, and other mocking behavior. I think we were making progress in this society on ending this disrespect until Trump ran for office. Since then he has insulted just about every class of people in the world except for white, Anglo-Saxon males.

His policies and attitudes on how government should function (or not function) may be no worse than those of Sens. Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, or Susan Collins, but his lack of decorum and respect is weakening our moral fabric. He degrades people, and in so doing releases sentiments of spite and hatred, misogyny, racism and homophobia that honest and decent people of all parties, races and religions are working hard to suppress and remove from American culture.

Trump must certainly know of the concerns Native American have for the Chop, yet he encourages it anyway. This is why I don’t like Trump. His politics not withstanding, he just doesn’t seem like a nice person.

David Bright

Dixmont