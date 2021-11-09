Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Would that the annual fundraising effort to add cures for breast cancer, (after we get it), would put aside a little money for educating us about the carcinogens around us (in food and water, consumer goods, textiles, furnishings and building materials…) and for lobbying for adequate regulation of these substances.

We exist in regulatory capture by the corporate industries who create and market these materials, and often also donate towards “finding a cure” for the disease they create.





Beedy Parker

Camden