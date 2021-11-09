BANGOR – Seven Islands Land Company announces that Nick Ireland has been appointed as the company’s chief financial officer. Ireland succeeds Theresa Triandafillou, who retired as CFO from the company in June following a 27-year career.

Ireland most recently served as chief financial officer for the Gardner Companies, a forest-based group of companies based in Lincoln. Ireland began his career working for Baker Newman Noyes, holding a number of diverse roles and ultimately serving as a managing director, specializing in financial institutions, commercial businesses, and employee benefit plans.

Dan LaMontagne, Seven Islands’ president and chief executive officer, commented, “I am excited to welcome Nick to the Seven Islands leadership team. We believe that his proven track record of results-driven leadership, financial acumen, and strategic thinking, along with his love of the Maine outdoors, make him the right choice to lead our financial operations.”





Ireland commented, “It’s an honor to join the Seven Islands team. I look forward to helping Seven Islands work towards its goals while furthering the legacy as a good steward of Maine’s forest and positive contributor to Maine’s economy.”

Founded in 1964, Seven Islands Land Company manages the Pingree Family timberlands in northern and western Maine. Committed to a sustainable forest management mindset, Seven Islands is dedicated to bettering the environment, strengthening the forest industry, and supporting the people in the communities in which we live and work. To learn more, visit www.sevenislands.com.