I couldn’t agree more with BDN’s editorial that Major League Baseball should balk at using robot umpires. However, I find it a bit presumptuous to say that because of one blown call at home plate, the Red Sox might have been playing in the World Series.

Throughout the series, there were blown calls where both teams benefited. If the Sox were able to outscore the Houston Astros in critical games, there wouldn’t have been this problem.





Additionally, I find it classless that announcers Joe Castiglione and Shaun McDonough whined about that call for the rest of the game as if that was the reason for the loss instead of lack of hitting from the Sox.

Let’s call a spade a spade.

Joe Bertolaccini

Orrington