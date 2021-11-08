LEWISTON – The UMA Lewiston Center will hold a virtual information session this November for those interested in pursuing admission in UMA’s Dental Assisting or Expanded Functions Dental Assisting Programs. The session is scheduled for Nov. 17 from 7-8 p.m. To attend, please register online at uma.edu/dentalevents or call 207-753-6600 by Nov. 16 to receive a Zoom link.

Those participating in the virtual information session will be provided with a sneak peek of the UMA Lewiston Center’s new dental clinic and have an opportunity to find out more about the Dental Assisting and EFDA Program requirements, information on the admissions process, financial aid and tuition, and operations at the campus.

Program faculty, as well as admissions staff, will be available to assist prospective students in completing the free UMA admissions application and the free application for Federal Student Financial Aid. Attendees can also learn about the various scholarships offered by UMA, including the Pine Tree State Pledge and UMA $10K that offer no cost, or low cost, tuition to qualified students.

Anyone interested in attending the information session is encouraged to RSVP online at uma.edu/dentalevents or call 207-753-6600 by Nov. 16 to receive a Zoom link.