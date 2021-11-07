Cape Elizabeth won its third state Class B girls soccer championship in a row, and Windham won its first A title since 2014 on Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

Cape Elizabeth beat Hermon 3-0 and Windham topped Brunswick 3-1.

The Capers received two goals from Emily Supple, her eighth and ninth of the playoffs, and the other from Maggie Cochran to beat the Hawks for the second straight time.





Cape Elizabeth bested Hermon 4-0 in the 2019 final. There were no playoffs a year ago due to COVID-19.

Supple opened the scoring with a penalty kick just four minutes into the game after a foul was called on a Hermon player in the penalty area.

It was a call with which Hermon coach M.J. Ball disagreed, especially considering the magnitude of the game.

He said they wanted to get off to a good start but that call and Supple’s conversion “put us back on our heels.”

Cochran extended the lead later in the half.

Supple added an insurance goal in the second half when she directed a pass from Piper Duryee around Hermon goalie Bella Bowden.

“We had some chances,” Ball said.

“The effort was there.”

After scoring 104 goals this season, Ball said, facing a talented and well organized Cape Elizabeth team was a different type of challenge.

Instead of being able to attack freely, it forced the Hawks to defend. They didn’t have nearly as much possession as usual.

“They’re a very good team. They’ve won three state championships in a row for a reason,” Ball said.

Elise Branch made seven saves for the 17-1 Capers, and Bowden wound up with 10 for Hermon, which also finished at 17-1.

In the Class A game, Windham capped a 19-0 season by scoring three first-half goals en route to its win over Brunswick, which wound up 15-3.