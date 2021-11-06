The University of Maine’s wait for its first win continues.

Junior defenseman Harrison Rees shoveled home a rebound with 21.2 seconds left in overtime to give the University of Connecticut’s Huskies a 3-2 victory over the Black Bears on Saturday night.

It was Rees’ second goal of the game. They were just his fourth and fifth career goals in his 64th game.





Ryan Tverberg scored the other UConn goal while sophomore right wing Donovan Houle scored both goals for the Black Bears.

UConn is now 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Hockey East play, while UMaine fell to 0-7-1 and 0-4.

UConn won a face-off in its own zone in the three-on-three overtime and carried the puck down the ice.

Marc Gatcomb took a shot from the high slot that hit UMaine goalie Victor Ostman in the glove and dropped in front of him.

Rees swooped in and roofed it.

Darion Hanson made 23 saves for UConn and Ostman had 41.

Houle’s first two goals of his 24-game college career enabled the Black Bears to erase a pair of one-goal deficits.

Tverberg staked UConn to a 1-0 lead with his third goal of the weekend series.

That came with a minute left in the first period.

Houle tied it 1:27 into the second period, kicking off a flurry of three goals in 2:36.

Rees responded just 2:03 later but Houle tied it up 33 seconds after that.

Tverberg scored just one second after a UConn power play had elapsed.

UMaine captain Jack Quinlivan was about to clear the puck but got hauled down from behind.

The puck went to Hudson Schandor who quickly passed it across to Tverberg at the top of the right circle.

Tverberg faked a slap shot to maneuver around a Black Bear and then wristed a 25-footer that squeezed between the pads of Ostman.

Houle equalized when a Johnny Mulera pass was directed over to him by the skate of Keenan Suthers. Houle took a stride and snapped a wrister past Hanson’s blocker.

Rees regained the lead for the Huskies when he took a pass from behind the net by Marc Gatcomb in the high slot and beat Ostman to the glove side with a 35-foot wrister.

But Houle answered as he took a pass from Mulera in a similar position as he was on his first goal down the right wing.

Instead of shooting quickly, he sliced across the low slot and roofed a backhander blocker side.