Junior slotback Caden Crocker had three touchdown receptions as top-ranked Foxcroft Academy remained undefeated Friday night with a 47-0 Class D football quarterfinal victory over No. 8 John Bapst of Bangor at Oakes Field in Dover-Foxcroft.

Crocker caught a 2-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Austin Seavey to open the scoring in the first quarter, then added touchdown catches of 7 yards and 1 yard from Wyatt Rayfield in the third period.

Foxcroft (9-0) will host the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 Oak Hill of Wales and No. 5 Lisbon-St. Dominic in next weekend’s semifinals.





John Bapst ends its season with a 1-7 record.

Crocker finished the game with seven catches for 47 yards, while senior running back Jesse Drury rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Rayfield completed all five passes he threw for 38 yards, while Seavey was 5 for 10 for 36 yards.

Foxcroft’s Cameron Chase returned an interception for a touchdown early in the second quarter to extend the Ponies’ advantage to 14-0, and scoring runs of 17 yards by Rayfield and 10 yards by Drury gave coach Danny White’s club a 28-0 halftime cushion.

Drury’s 26-yard scoring run in the third quarter made it 35-0.

Kemsley Marsters connected on 5 of 6 extra-point kicks.

Senior tackle Anthony Smith’s five tackles paced a balanced Foxcroft defense.