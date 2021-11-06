Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

During my time in the Maine Legislature, I was fortunate to spend time serving on a legislative committee with now-U.S. Rep. Jared Golden. I am proud to call Golden my friend.

I strongly support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, and I appreciate Golden’s hard work sifting through the thousands of pages of legislation to make sure that the plan is right for the 2nd Congressional District.





Golden and I both did our fair share of compromising during our days in Augusta, and it’s going to take meaningful compromise to make sure that president’s plan gets across the finish line.

The Build Back Better Act will help our communities in many ways. As health care costs continue to increase, we have to make sure that ACA subsidies are extended. Where I live in Bangor, housing is becoming harder and harder to find — this package will make important investments in affordable housing. And as has been widely reported, the Build Back Better plan will provide key tax incentives for clean energy projects, which could bring thousands of new jobs to Maine.

This package is too crucial for the people of Maine to walk away from.

John Schneck

Bangor