BELFAST — The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to drop in at the Belfast Footbridge where Ron Harrell and Gary Gulezian lead a monthly bird watch on this fall and winter.

From September through April, on the second Saturday of each month, they will be at the footbridge at 8:30 am with their telescopes to show people whatever birds are in the harbor area and answer questions about them. It will last for about two hours, depending on the amount of bird activity present. Bring personal binoculars and dress appropriately for the weather.

The next two Saturday opportunities to watch will be Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.