ORONO, Maine — The University of Connecticut’s Huskies had gone just 2-for-24 on the power play this season entering Friday night’s Hockey East game against the winless University of Maine’s Black Bears.

But the Huskies equalled their total and the second power play goal, coming off the stick of Jachym Kondelik with 7:17 remaining, broke a 3-3 tie and gave UConn a 4-3 victory in an entertaining affair.

UConn improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Hockey East while UMaine fell to 0-6-1 and 0-3.





The teams will play again Saturday night at 7 p.m.

UConn outshot UMaine 36-30.

Kondelik was at the edge of the crease with his back to UMaine goalie Matthew Thiessen and took a pass from Ryan Tverberg, turned and jammed it past Thiessen for his third goal of the season.

Junior defenseman Adrien Bisson’s first-period goal staked UMaine to a 1-0 lead. It was his second of the season.

UConn sophomore right wing Tverberg scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season in the second period and Vladislav Firstov notched his fifth to offset a goal by UMaine’s Grant Hebert (2nd) to give the Huskies a 3-2 lead after two periods.

UMaine senior defenseman Jakub Sirota tied it six seconds into the third period when his slap shot from center ice beat UConn goalie Darion Hanson to the glove side.

UConn used a three-goal outburst in the second period to take a 3-2 lead after UMaine’s Adrien Bisson scored the only goal in the first period.

Firstov tied it on the power play 4:41 into the second period when his one-timer from the left point deflected up over Thiessen’s shoulder.

Tverberg broke the tie at the 11:27 mark and he skated to the far post and directed Hudson Schandor’s pacey cross-ice pass back across the net inside the far post.

Hebert tied off a perfect feed from David Breazeale as Hebert one-timed the diagonal pass into the short side before Hanson could slide it across.

But UConn responded just 28 seconds later.

UMaine defenseman Cam Spicer had his stick lifted and the Huskies turned it into a three-on-one. Firstov slid the puck over to Tverberg and he deposited it past Thiessen.

A Black Bear power play that generated several chances gave UMaine momentum in the first period, and it wasn’t long after that Bisson opened the scoring.

Right after the power play, Adam Dawe had a pair of glorious scoring chances.

He cleverly maneuvered around a UConn defenseman and was able to break in down the right side. He worked the puck to his forehand side and tried to lift a 12-footer past Hanson into the short side corner but Hanson got his shoulder on the shot.

Seconds later, Matthew Fawcett put a perfect cross-ice pass onto Dawe’s stick as he cruised down the middle of the slot. But Hanson held his ground and smothered the shot.

UMaine’s pressure finally produced a goal when Keenan Suthers carried the puck down the right wing and spotted the late-arriving Bisson barrelling down the left wing.

The unattended Bisson took Suthers’ pass in stride and had a clear path to the net. He snapped a 15-foot wrister over Hanson’s glove into the far corner.

Dawe also picked up an assist.