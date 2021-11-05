Gov. Janet Mills said she hopes the courts will quickly address whether Central Maine Power can continue construction on a transmission line through western Maine.

Opponents of the New England Clean Energy Connect, meanwhile, want the Mills administration to force CMP to stop all work on the corridor following voters’ decisive rejection of the project on Tuesday.

Mills was a vocal supporter of the 145-mile transmission line that will enable Hydro-Quebec to sell electricity to Massachusetts. But the former attorney general deferred to the courts when asked Thursday about CMP’s continued work on the corridor after nearly 60 percent of Maine voters rejected the project by approving Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot.





CMP’s parent company, Avangrid, filed a legal challenge of the initiative in Maine Superior Court on Wednesday.

“I trust and hope that the courts will arrive at an independent judgement, objective and independent judgment about that matter,” Mills said. “I think people really want to get this behind them. People are sick of seeing the ads on TV from all sides, from both sides, and I hope that the courts will act expeditiously in putting the matter to rest one way or the other.”

The Natural Resources Council of Maine and others have petitioned the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to order CMP to halt further construction and cutting of vegetation. The DEP had yet to announce a decision as of Friday afternoon, however.

DEP officials are also considering whether to suspend or revoke the license issued for the New England Clean Energy Connect project because of a dispute over a tiny portion of the 145-mile corridor. In August, a Superior Court judge vacated a lease for the one-mile stretch of the corridor that passes through two state-owned lots near The Forks.

The judge ruled that the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands had failed to fully consider the impact of the lease on the state-owned lots. Maine’s Constitution requires legislative approval of any leases found to have an adverse impact on state-owned lands.

DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim is expected to make a decision on the license suspension or revocation issue in the coming weeks.

Kevin Miller, Maine Public

