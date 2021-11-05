SEARSPORT — The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to join us on Saturday, Nov. 20 for a late afternoon walk on the beach at Sears Island in Searsport. We will meet at the gate at the end of the causeway at 3 p.m.

This trip is limited to 10 participants, by reservation only. We will observe COVID guidelines. To reserve a space, call 207-338-1147.

Bring your mask and a beverage for toasting the setting sun at 4 p.m. If you are so moved, bring a poem to share with the group after which we will return to the gate.