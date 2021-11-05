ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host “Sustainability Lightning Talks,” five-minute presentations by Maine students about their sustainability research 3–4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

Eight Maine students will present research about various topics, including promoting health in an Indigenous community through alternative energy solutions, the potential for cost savings and waste reduction with reusable food take-out containers, priorities for sustainable aquaculture expansion, managing shoreline change, triple-bottom-line solutions for reducing food waste, and more. The presenters are undergraduate and graduate students from UMaine and other Maine institutions.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and will be offered both remotely via Zoom and in-person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely via Zoom; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/sustainability-lightning-talks-4/.





Please note that face coverings are required for all persons — students, staff, faculty, visitors and others — when indoors at a University of Maine System facility. For the latest health and safety guidance, please see umaine.edu/return.

Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.