Head coach Josette Babineau and associate head coach Michelle Simpson, who guided the University of Maine field hockey team to the America East regular season championship and the program’s first host berth for the league tournament, were named the league’s Coaching Staff of the Year on Wednesday.

Senior Mia Borley was chosen the Goalkeeper of the Year and graduate student Cassandra Mascarenhas was the Midfielder of the Year.

Borley became the first Black Bear to earn Goalkeeper of the Year honors and Mascarenhas has become just the second player in America East history to earn Midfielder of the Year and Defender of the Year honors. She was the Defender of the Year in 2019.





Borley and Mascarenhas earned spots on the All-America East first team along with teammates Chloe Walton, a forward, and Poppy Lambert, a back.

Hana Davis, the 2020 Midfielder of the Year, was chosen to the second team and Boothbay Harbor forward Sydney Meader was picked to the All-Academic team along with Mascarenhas and Lambert.

The Black Bears overcame a 1-5 start, including four overtime losses to nationally ranked teams, to win 12 of their last 13 games. That included an eight-game winning streak.

They went 7-1 in America East play to claim the title outright.

UMaine, 13-6 overall, has won or shared the title four times over the last seven seasons.

Babineau and Simpson shared co-Coaching Staff of the Year honors last season and, in 2015, Babineau and then-assistant Courtney Veinotte were the Coaching Staff of the Year.

Babineau, a University of New Brunswick graduate, is in her 15th season as the head coach at UMaine and Simpson, who is from Middlesbrough, England, is in her fifth.

Borley is from Durham, England, and posted a 1.83 goals-against average and .699 save percentage this season while logging 1,1116 minutes and 12 seconds of playing time.

She held opponents to one goal or less nine times and registered three shutouts.

Mascarenhas, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, collected three assists and was exceptional in a defensive midfield role, using her speed and skills to disrupt opposing attacks.

Lambert, a sophomore from Greytown, New Zealand, scored a team-high 13 goals and also led the team in minutes played with 1,104. She is also a top-notch defender credited with a team-high three defensive saves, and is a key component in UMaine’s penalty corners.

She had four game-winning goals.

Walton, a senior from North Vancouver, British Columbia, scored 10 goals, including a team-high five game-winners, and added six assists. She is a two-time first team selection.

Davis, a graduate student from Tsawwassen, British Columbia, tallied eight goals and two assists in 15 games and helped control the midfield. She missed four games due to injury.

Senior Meader has had a productive fall on and off the field. The biology major on a pre-med track has a 3.88 grade-point average and has six goals and four assists.

The other major awards went to Monmouth University’s Annick van Lange, a senior who led the conference with 17 goals and also had five assists en route to being named the Offensive Player of the Year.

New Hampshire senior Bloem van der Brekel was the Defensive Player of the Year thanks to her nine goals and prominence on penalty corners.

Albany’s Alison Smisdom was the Rookie of the Year as she notched 16 goals and four assists for the Great Danes.

The six-team America East tournament begins Thursday with fourth seed California and fifth seed New Hampshire squaring off in one quarterfinal at noon. The winner will face top seed UMaine on Friday at noon.

In the other quarterfinal, No. 3 Albany will take on No. 6 Stanford, the defending two-time champ, at 3 p.m. That winner will meet No. 2 Monmouth (New Jersey) on Friday at 3 p.m.

The championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m.