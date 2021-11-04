Week 10 of the high school football season features everything from regional championships in the 8-player ranks to the first round of the playoffs for Classes A and D.

Among those matchups will be Bangor High School’s first home postseason contest since 2014, as the No. 4 Rams will host No. 5 Scarborough in a Class A quarterfinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Cameron Stadium.

These teams met in an epic regular-season contest at Scarborough on Sept. 17, with Bangor missing 12 starters among 21 players sidelined with COVID-19 cases. The team persevered for a 37-36 victory when sophomore wide receiver Landon Clark recovered a fumble by older brother and senior quarterback Max Clark in the end zone as time expired.





Bangor went on to play a full nine-game schedule while Scarborough missed back-to-back games against Lewiston and Oxford Hills of South Paris due to its own COVID-19 concerns before returning to action last weekend in a 51-0 loss at undefeated and top-seeded Thornton Academy of Saco.

“The first game we played against them obviously meant a lot to us in terms of our circumstances of being without a lot of guys, but I think they’ve experienced their own set of hard knocks with not playing a couple of times in the last few weeks,” Bangor coach Dave Morris said. “We expect them to come up here with their hair on fire and it being a tough game.”

Scarborough handled Bangor 48-3 in the 2019 quarterfinals, but the Rams have progressed markedly since then and this year is 7-2 — matching the number of wins the program totaled from 2015 through 2019.

“Max Clark made a good point this week, saying ‘7-2 is a great record, but now we’re 0-0,’ and that goes for every team,” Morris said. “We’re just excited that we’re in the playoffs and get to continue our season. We’re just enjoying the process right now.”

Hermon (3-3) vs. Medomak Valley (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at McMann Field, Bath: Top-ranked Medomak Valley shook off injuries to its top three running backs to edge No. 8 Nokomis 14-7 in last weekend’s Class C North quarterfinals. Junior Tucker Holgerson moved over from wide receiver to rush for 148 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers rallied from a 7-0 halftime deficit for its sixth straight win and the program’s first playoff victory. No. 5 Hermon advanced by forfeit due to COVID-19 issues at No. 4 Oceanside of Rockland. Medomak Valley defeated Hermon 19-7 during Week 5 of the regular season.

Maine Central Institute (2-4) at Winslow (5-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: No. 6 MCI scored one of the most dramatic comebacks of the season in last week’s Class C North quarterfinals, rallying from a 38-13 halftime deficit to outlast No. 3 Belfast 49-46. Quarterback Max Bottenfield led the way, completing 17 of 33 passes for 436 yards and five touchdowns, including a late 12-yard strike to Brayden Fitts for the winning score. No. 2 Winslow used its powerful running game to advance with a 30-6 quarterfinal victory over Old Town last weekend, the Black Raiders’ fifth win in their last six games. Winslow defeated MCI 44-7 in Week 3 of the regular season.

John Bapst (1-6) vs. Foxcroft Academy (8-0), 6 p.m. Friday: These former LTC rivals square off for the second time in less than a month as the Class D playoffs begin. No. 1 Foxcroft topped No. 8 John Bapst 55-27 on Oct. 9 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor in a game the Ponies led just 14-13 midway through the second quarter before four John Bapst turnovers helped Foxcroft score 41 unanswered points. Foxcroft is scoring 40.8 points per game this fall, while John Bapst is yielding 38.3 points per outing.

Bucksport (2-5) at Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale (5-1), 7 p.m. Saturday: Two teams coming off losses to Foxcroft clash in another Class D quarterfinal. No. 2 Winthrop had a bye last week after dropping a Week 8 battle of unbeatens to the Ponies 24-21, while No. 7 Bucksport closed out its regular season with a 55-15 loss at Dover-Foxcroft last Friday. Winthrop defeated Bucksport 41-20 in a Week 1 contest back on Sept. 3 and has scored at least 40 points in each of its victories this fall.

Stearns-Schenck (5-3) at Dexter (5-2), noon Saturday: These teams upset the seedings to reach the 8-player small-school North region championship game. No. 3 Dexter rushed for 406 yards and seven touchdowns — including 307 yards, three touchdowns and five two-point conversions by senior Nathan Schobel — to surge past No. 2 Houlton in last week’s semifinal. No. 4 Stearns-Schenck used its defense to advance, limiting a top-ranked Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln team that averaged 51.3 points per game during the regular season to a single touchdown in its 32-6 semifinal win. Dexter defeated Stearns-Schenck 36-14 on Sept. 10 at Millinocket.