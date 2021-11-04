More than 60 percent of voters this week voted to add the right to food to the Maine Constitution, making Maine the first state to enshrine such a right.

The ballot question, which had passed with more than three-quarters support in the Legislature earlier this year, enjoyed broad popularity, with all 16 counties voting in favor. There were fewer than 40 towns where the majority of voters opposed it, virtually all of them in northern Maine.

But there was still some variation. The referendum passed relatively narrowly in Portland, where 53 percent of voters were in favor. Several suburbs of Maine’s largest city were among the few towns that voted no. The referendum won by the greatest margin in the Passamaquoddy Pleasant Point voting district, where 86 percent of voters supported it.

See how every Maine town voted using the map below.