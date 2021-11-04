Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am a fourth year journalism and Spanish student at the University of Maine. As a focus in my studies, I have researched the expansion of digital media, focusing on the concept of a “digital footprint.” I am writing to emphasize recognizing our digital footprint in how it relates to the First Amendment of the United States.

I feel Americans living in the world of “the digital age” need a reminder as to what falls under the First Amendment; protecting freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The First Amendment of the Constitution protects the freedom of speech, which is applicable on publishing one’s personal views and thoughts.





Through my research, I came across a Bangor Daily News opinion piece from a year ago which sparked my interest. In the column, “Media literacy is needed now more than ever,” Alan Berry emphasizes the importance of media literacy, ensuring people (particularly youth) are aware of the content they are consuming in our digital age.

Berry stated, “The goal of media literacy education is to empower active citizens to be critical thinkers and responsible producers of media.” For a successful society, consumers must be knowledgeable about what they are reading.

The other side of the coin is that it is imperative for journalists and writers to produce truthful and accurate work. Published work is attached to the writers’ name and is discoverable through a permanent digital footprint.

Bhavana Scalia-Bruce

Portland