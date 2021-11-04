CAMDEN — Camden Hannaford & Maine Sport Outfitters are once again partnering with Camden Area Christian Food Pantry to help feed our local friends, families, and neighbors in need this holiday season. Customers at Camden Hannaford can purchase a $5 or $10 donation card with the knowledge that every penny of every donation goes directly to Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. It’s quick, easy, and convenient. For those looking for a more challenging way to donate, look no further than the third annual Turkey Ride, hosted by Maine Sport Outfitters on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. The cycling-focused community event is open to riders of all ages as a way to help Midcoast Mainers during the Thanksgiving holiday. Participants will gather at Maine Sport Rockport, cycle down the road to Camden Hannaford (145 Elm Street) to pick up frozen turkeys and sides, then cycle to Camden Area Christian Food Pantry on Mt. Battie Street for drop-off & photos. The group will cycle back to Maine Sport for snacks, community, and post-ride shopping.

Maine Sport has developed two different routes, one that’s 5.8 miles and one measuring 10.8 miles. Registration is free and bike rentals are available. Riders purchase the turkey and side dishes (if desired) at Camden Hannaford. For event registration and information, visit

https://mainesport.com/turkey-ride. Camden Area Christian Food Pantry is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving residents of Appleton, Camden, Hope, Islesboro, Lincolnville, Rockport, Searsmont, Union, Washington, and others in need.

To learn more about Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, visit camdenpantry.org or facebook.com/CamdenFoodPantry.