You can scratch Aaron Rodgers from what was supposed to be a matchup of two of the NFL’s biggest stars at quarterback Sunday night.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is unvaccinated, which is why he has already been ruled out of a quick return to the field.

This report runs counter to Rodgers’ own statements. In August, he was reportedly asked if he’d been vaccinated, to which the quarterback replied “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

The 37-year-old quarterback has had a solid season in Green Bay after demanding to be traded this past offseason. Through eight starts, Rodgers has completed 67.1 percent of his passes to the tune of 236.8 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rodgers and the Packers have been excellent this season, going 7-1 and leading the NFC North through the first eight weeks of the season. Now, the team will have to turn to backup quarterback Jordan Love, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, to make the start.

Love did not play during his rookie season and has not received much playing time in 2021. So far, he’s appeared in two games and completed 5-of-7 passes for 68 yards.

Story by Nick O’Malley, masslive.com.