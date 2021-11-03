The undefeated Winslow High School boys soccer team had scored a resounding 100 goals in its first 16 victories this season.

It was a Black Raiders’ defense that had yielded just one goal — to Belfast back on Sept. 10 — during those same 16 victories that preserved the team’s 17th straight win on Wednesday evening, a 2-0 decision over John Bapst of Bangor in the Class B North championship match at Hampden Academy.

Joey Richards and Landen Gillis supplied the goals, both on assists from Andrew Poulin, but it was a bend-but-not break Winslow defense that withstood John Bapst forays and rarely allowed the Crusaders a clean look at the back of the net to cap off an unscored-upon run to the regional title.





No. 2 Winslow (17-0) will face the winner of Wednesday night’s Class B South final between top-ranked Yarmouth (15-0-2) and No. 7 Cape Elizabeth (11-5-1) for the state championship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

No. 4 John Bapst, which had won eight straight games since a 3-2 loss to Foxcroft Academy on Oct. 4, ends its season with a 12-4 record.

Winslow struck for the first goal of the match 4:51 into the opening half. Junior Andrew Poulin dribbled the ball along the left wing to the end line, then worked his way toward the net before centering a pass to the middle of the goal crease where sophomore Joey Richards one-timed the ball to the left of John Bapst goalkeeper Matt Fitzpatrick.

John Bapst went on to maintain a territorial edge through its midfield strength for much of the first half but was unable to generate clean looks against a stout Winslow defense.

The Crusaders’ best bid of the period came with 13:20 left in the period on a header from close range by junior Kameron McCafferty, but Winslow countered with a strong bid moments later when Landen Gillis centered the ball from the right wing for a powerful volley by Poulin right at Fitzpatrick.

Both teams threatened early in the second half, Winslow 10 minutes into the period on a testing shot from the right side of the penalty area by Sam Schmitt. Fitzpatrick couldn’t initially control the ball amid traffic in the goal crease, but the Black Raiders couldn’t get a foot on the loose rebound.

John Bapst’s Jack Mason tried to score from long range moments later, but Reynolds tipped the ball away at the upper right corner of the goal.

Winslow finally scored the pivotal second goal with 21:16 left in the match, as Poulin grounded a short lead pass that sent Gillis in alone for a short shot to the left of Fitzpatrick to give the Black Raiders a 2-0 cushion.