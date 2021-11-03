The Brunswick High School Dragons earned their first Class A North championship since 2009 when freshman striker Alexis Moran found herself all alone in front of the Bangor penalty area and coolly headed the ball past Bangor goalie Emma McNeil with 1:19 left in the first overtime for a 2-1 victory in the regional final at Messalonskee High in Oakland.

Bangor’s Devon St. Louis had hit the near post earlier in overtime off an Emmie Streams pass.

Brunswick is now 15-2 while Bangor wound up 16-1.





Junior midfielder Logan Brown staked Bunswick to a 1-0 lead in the first half but senior striker St. Louis equalized with 22:38 remaining in the second half.

St. Louis tied it off a Hannah Sherwood free kick.

Sherwood’s free kick pinballed in the penalty area and St. Louis swung around and hit the ball crisply with the inside of her right foot past goalie Sophia Morin.

Rachel Mathieu had nearly tied it early in the second half when she headed an Anna Connors cross off the post to Morin’s right.

Bangor had the better chances in the first half but it was the Dragons who scored the only goal.

Brown was on the left wing 5 yards outside the penalty area when she tried to cross it into the penalty area.

The cross was blocked and the ball came back to her so she launched a shot that was perfectly placed in the upper far corner over the outstretched arms of McNeil.

Morin and McNeil were both tested on a number of occasions and each came up with a number of quality saves.

Morin made back-to-back saves on Streams’ penalty kick and St. Louis’ follow-up with 19:54 left in the half.

Streams didn’t get much on her kick and put it right at Morin, who rejected it with her legs.

St. Louis raced onto the rebound and Morin smothered it in her chest.

Early in the game, Morin robbed St. Louis during a scramble.

After two Bangor shots were blocked, St. Louis used the outside of her foot to try to flick the ball over Morin but Morin got her hands on it.

McNeil made a positional save early off Molly Taub, who maneuvered around a pair of Ram defenders and created some separation.

But her 14-yard shot from the right side went right into McNeils hands.

McNeil kept Bangor within one with her best save of the half three minutes before the intermission.

Riley McAllaster was able to get an open header off a Kynli Van Leer corner kick but McNeil dove to her right to grab McAllaster’s one-hopper.