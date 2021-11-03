In September, John and Emma Altman of Brooksfield, along with their son Rye, close family friend Josh Leach and two photographers and videographers, set out to chronicle a Maine moose hunt.

The group, representing Mainehunter.com, visited the Allagash region of Maine’s North Woods intent on harvesting a mature bull hunting with a bow and arrow.

Watch their compelling film about the experience of hunting deep in the woods of Aroostook County, where they ultimately shot a bull moose with a 50-inch antler spread from 10 yards away using a bow and arrow.