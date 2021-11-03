Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The current antagonist posture of the U.S. toward China stems from irrational fear and status anxiety. Averting global catastrophes such as climate chaos, pollution, nuclear weapons proliferation and many others, requires a high degree of collaboration in many domains, including diplomatic, intellectual, commercial and mutual disarmament efforts.

I believe Chinese coercion vis a vis the Uyghurs, Hong Kong and Taiwan are analogous to events in our own history vis-a-vis minority populations and many nations of the Caribbean and Latin America. To constantly demonize China, engage in war games and forge provocative military alliances will stall the international cooperation necessary to tackle the multiple threats to human survival.





Chet Husted

Houlton