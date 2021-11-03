This story will be updated.

Fourteen more Mainers have died while health officials on Wednesday reported another 660 coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 105,781, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 105,121 on Tuesday.

Of those, 75,534 have been confirmed positive, while 30,247 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Nine men and five women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,193.

Five were in their 80s or older, four in their 70s, four in their 60s and one in their 50s. Of those, four were from Androscoggin County, one from Aroostook County, two from Franklin County, one from Lincoln County, four from Penobscot County, one from Washington County and one from York County.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,525. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,514 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 4.93 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 790.35.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 473.9, up from 466.9 the day before, up from 459.6 a week ago and down from 607.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,832 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 21.16 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,099), Aroostook (4,133), Cumberland (22,340), Franklin (2,451), Hancock (2,959), Kennebec (10,135), Knox (2,114), Lincoln (1,873), Oxford (5,366), Penobscot (12,467), Piscataquis (1,353), Sagadahoc (2,067), Somerset (4,594), Waldo (2,544), Washington (1,992) and York (18,292) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,110 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 947,530 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 80 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 46,172,312 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 748,630 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.