This story will be updated.

Central Maine Power Co. was back to work on its $1 billion hydropower corridor Wednesday, the day after Mainers gave a resounding “yes” to a referendum aimed at stopping the transmission line.

“They are working on the corridor today,” Ted Varipatis, a spokesperson for NECEC Transmission, the CMP affiliate that is building the corridor, said. He said he did not know where the work is being done.





The immediate question after Election Day was whether the company will continue to push ahead the corridor and what that says to Maine voters. While CMP’s move was expected after vowing to defend the project from a referendum it called unconstitutional on Tuesday, it will further inflame corridor opponents who could sue to stop construction.

The legislation resulting from the referendum will take effect 30 days after the governor publicly announces the result of the ballot measure. Question 1 attempts to block the corridor in several ways, including by revoking a key approval, banning transmission lines in the upper Kennebec River region and subjecting future infrastructure projects to legislative approval.

There are a range of options that bill supporters could pursue “to prevent further environmental damage from being done,” Adam Cote, a lawyer representing corridor opponents, said Tuesday.

“The only way forward for the company to maintain their franchise is to attempt to restore the trust they have fractured over the past several years,” Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, a leading corridor opponent and CMP critic, said in a Wednesday statement.

Avangrid, the parent company of CMP and NECEC, issued a statement Wednesday saying the vote was “a setback in our progress toward a clean, sustainable energy future for the state.”

“While the outcome of this election is disappointing, it is not the end of the road and we will continue to advocate for this historic and important clean energy project,” the company said.