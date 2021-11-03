OTELCO has completed construction on the first phase of its Fiber to the Premise network in Windham. The project is part of a larger expansion the company currently has underway in 18 Maine towns and cities.

As of Oct. 27, approximately 500 locations in the vicinity south of where Route 115 meets Route 302 became eligible for service offering residential speeds up to 1 Gigbit per second and customizable speeds for businesses. The OTELCO customer service team began processing the first orders on Oct. 28th, and the first installations are were completed on Monday, Nov. 1.

“We’re so pleased to begin serving customers on our new network and look forward to opening up more areas for service in the coming weeks,” commented VP of Marketing, Trevor Jones.





One new subscriber who wasn’t even connected yet last Thursday was so excited about having a new choice in providers, he posted the following to the Windham Community Facebook page:

“Following up on an older post about Otelco fiber optic coming to North Windham. I was notified this morning that the service went active yesterday. I have Spectrum (about to be had Spectrum) at $74.99 a month for 100 down / 20 up. Otelco is offering 150 down and up for $59.99 for the first year and then $69.99 on. Their 500 down and 500 up is $69.99 starting and then $79.99. 1000 down and 1000 up is $$79.99 a month starting then $89.99. Some crazy speed for decent prices. Line drop to the house is tomorrow and install is Monday. Just thought I would let people know.”

In all, OTELCO is building Fiber to the Premise to approximately 2,200 locations in Windham. The company has an interactive map to help Windham residents see if their location is part of the build and view updates about the project.

Visit https://www.otelco.com/lp/fiber-internet-windham/ to learn more and register to be among the first to get connected when the network is complete. All Windham residents are encouraged to register even if they are not part of the initial project area. Coverage may be expanded if there is an overwhelming response.



Otelco Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont, and West Virginia passing more than 67,000 locations. The Company’s services include local and long-distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, and managed services. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.otelco.com.