FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy presents the 2021-22 All-School Musical “Mamma Mia!” at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11 (7 p.m.), 12th (7 p.m.), and 13th (2 and 7 p.m.).

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show featuring a large cast, non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. Seat selection is only available when ordering online or by phone. In-person ticket orders will be sold as ‘best available.’ Facemasks are required inside the building during all events. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.