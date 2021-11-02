HAMPDEN, Maine — The Bucksport High School girls soccer team scored 113 goals in 13 regular season games and 27 more in three playoff games.

But it was a sophomore sweeper and a freshman goalie who stole the show for the Bucks in Tuesday’s Class C regional soccer championship game against defending two-time regional titleist Fort Kent.

Goalie Jett Shook made eight saves including two game-savers in the second half and Nettie Fox was immense throughout including a vital block that saved a goal to lead the Bucks to their first regional championship, 1-0, at the Hampden Academy field.





Bucksport is now 17-0 and will play in the state Class C final in Presque Isle on Saturday.

Shook extended her right hand to rob Morgan Cyr with 18 minutes and pushed a high shot from Lily Werntgen over the crossbar 3 minutes later.

From left: Bucksport’s Lily Chiavelli and Fort Kent’s Julia Cyr battle for control of the ball; Bucksport’s Rylee Coombs hits the ball off her thigh during the Class C North regional championship game. [Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN]

Fox had blocked a rebound opportunity earlier in the second half as Shook tried to scramble over.

The speed of sophomore Natasha Monreal produced the only goal of the game in the first half.

It came with 7:10 left in the half and it came against the run of play.

Fort Kent had enjoyed a 10-minute stretch of dominance in and around the Bucksport penalty area and had a bunch of chances.

But the Bucks cleared the ball out of the defensive third up to the left wing and Monreal raced on to it.

She had one defender to beat and touched the ball around her before accelerating past, which enabled her to break in alone on goalie Larissa Daigle.

Monreal calmly looked up and deposited it past Daigle with her right foot.

Bucksport’s Allie Pickering and Fort Kent’s Julia Cyr battle for control of the ball during the class C north regional soccer championship game at Hampden Academy Tuesday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Fort Kent ended up with an 18-5 edge in shot attempts but none of Shook’s five saves were difficult as the Warriors missed the net with several of their best chances.

They shot high or wide nine times.

Fox and junior Rylee Coombs made a number of important interventions in the first half for Bucksport to keep the Warriors from generating scoring opportunities.

The teams played on even terms for the first 25 minutes and then the Warriors began controlling play and keeping the Bucks pinned in their own end.

The Warriors had a pretty passing sequence which resulted in an open Morgan Cyr shot from the top of the penalty area but it sailed high.

Later in the half, a Hannah Lovely corner kick pinballed around the penalty area and an alert Dayten Voisine located it and had a short header go wide.