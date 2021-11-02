The Bangor High School football team has earned its first home playoff game in seven years and will host Scarborough in a Class A quarterfinal at Cameron Stadium on Friday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Bangor (7-2) finished fourth in the final Crabtree points after a 49-20 loss at Oxford Hills of South Paris in its regular-season finale last Friday night. In doing so, the team secured one of two first-round home dates from a tight three-way battle for those spots with No. 3 Bonny Eagle of Standish and No. 5 Scarborough — both teams coach Dave Morris’ club defeated during the regular season.





Bonny Eagle will host No. 6 Sanford (3-4) in Friday’s other Class A quarterfinal, while No. 1 Thornton Academy of Saco (9-0) and No. 2 Oxford Hills (7-1) earned first-round byes.

The Crabtree points formula adds a team’s winning percentage to its opponents’ combined winning percentage, then multiplies the sum by 100.

Bonny Eagle, which lost to Bangor 37-30 two weeks ago, finished 5-3 and earned the No. 3 slot behind Thornton Academy and Oxford Hills by virtue of a stronger regular-season schedule than the Rams.

The Scots’ opponents compiled a 38-28 record, good for a .5258 winning percentage that when added to their own .6250 winning percentage and multiplied by 100 gave the 2019 Class A state champions 120.07575 Crabtree points.

Bangor finished with a .7718 winning percentage but played the weakest schedule in Class A, with its opponents combining for a 30-45 record, or a .4000 winning percentage. The Rams’ final Crabtree point total was 117.7777.

That wasn’t good enough to best Bonny Eagle but was good enough to edge Scarborough, which lost at Thornton Academy 51-0 last weekend to finish 4-3 for a winning percentage of .5714. The Red Storm’s opponents went 33-24 for a .5789 winning percentage, giving them 115.03759 Crabtree points.

Bangor last hosted a playoff game in 2014 when the fourth-seeded Rams defeated No. 5 Oxford Hills 24-7 in an Eastern Maine Class A quarterfinal. Bangor was eliminated by top-seeded Cheverus of Portland in that year’s semifinals.

A last-second touchdown in the Rams’ regular-season game at Scarborough on Sept. 17 ultimately made the difference between Bangor hosting a playoff game this weekend instead of the Red Storm.

Bangor, missing 12 starters among more than 20 players sidelined for that game due to COVID-19 issues, hung with Scarborough throughout the contest and pulled out a 37-36 victory when sophomore wide receiver Landon Clark recovered a fumble by his older brother, senior quarterback Max Clark, in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

The winner of the Bangor-Scarborough rematch will play at Thornton Academy in next week’s semifinals while the Bonny Eagle-Sanford survivor will travel to Oxford Hills.

Also shored up with the conclusion of its regular season last weekend were the final Class D standings.

Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft capped off its first undefeated regular season since 2018 with a 55-15 win over Bucksport, and the top-seeded Ponies (8-0) will host No. 8 John Bapst of Bangor (1-6) in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal Friday.

John Bapst secured its playoff berth with a 26-13 victory at Madison-Carrabec last Friday.

Foxcroft defeated John Bapst 55-27 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Oct. 9.

Other Class D quarterfinals will have No. 6 Poland (2-4) at No. 3 Freeport (5-2) on Friday, and No. 7 Bucksport (2-5) at No. 2 Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale (5-1) and No. 5 Lisbon-St. Dominic (3-3) at No. 4 Oak Hill of Wales (4-2) on Saturday.