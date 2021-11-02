Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Congress should allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. If the Department of Veterans Affairs can do it, why can’t Medicare?

It is time for us to tell Congress to pass legislation that would help Maine seniors by lowering high drug costs by capping their out-of-pocket costs. Mainers are also cutting pills in half or skipping doses. This is not okay and it has to stop.





As the oldest state in the nation, we need to speak up and stand up for ourselves. Please join me in contacting our members of Congress and demanding action. We need affordable prescription drugs for all.

Rosalyn Fisher

Bangor