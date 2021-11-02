PORTLAND, Maine — Most of Maine’s health care workers are on the job this week but hundreds opted to quit or be dismissed over the state’s vaccine mandate.

MaineHealth expected to lose about 350 to 400 workers while Northern Light Health said 195 workers resigned and another 191 workers have a brief period to reconsider before being terminated, the Portland Press Herald reported. Both health care companies reported that 98 percent of workers complied.

Central Maine Healthcare lost 195 workers, and MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta lost 191 employees. Both reported that 95 percent of workers complied.





The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to intervene to prevent the mandate from going into effect.

The health care mandate is not only affecting hospitals. It also applies to other health care providers such as nursing homes and group homes for adults with intellectual disabilities.