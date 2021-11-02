Dina Yacoubagha was elected to be Bangor’s newest city councilor in Tuesday’s election, while incumbents Susan Hawes and Gretchen Schaefer won new terms and Ben Sprague and Sara Luciano will join the Bangor School Committee.

Three council seats and two seats on the School Committee were up for grabs in the election. Voters also overwhelmingly supported two uncontroversial city referendums that aim to make the city’s ballots more accessible to the visually impaired.

The newcomers and incumbents will take their seats as Bangor continues to deal with a number of challenges, including the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, population loss and concerns over racism in Bangor schools.





Signs for candidates in both races became a mainstay across the city in the weeks preceding the vote. Some of the most noticeable were from James Butler, who deployed a flatbed truck with a large sign with his name.

Butler’s campaign reported nearly $4,900 in expenditures up to Oct. 22, second only to Joe Leonard, who had just ovr $6,400, according to campaign filings with the city. Sara Luciano led expenditures in a School Committee race that saw less spending at nearly $1,300, while Imke Schessler-Jandreau spent slightly less. Both spent almost all their funds on signage and other printed campaign materials.

While many residents said they were drawn to the polls by Question 1, concerning the CMP corridor, voters said they had followed the council and School Committee elections, though some more closely than others.

A steady stream of voters cast ballots at the Cross Insurance Center throughout the day Tuesday. Justin Duncan, a 32-year-old customer service supervisor, said the municipal offices voters were deciding on Tuesday could affect city policy in numerous ways.

“These are the important, nitty gritty details of how the city is run,” he said.