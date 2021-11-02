12 more Mainers have died while health officials on Tuesday reported another 862 coronavirus cases across the state since Saturday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 105,121, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 103,671 on Saturday.

Of those, 75,075 have been confirmed positive, while 30,046 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

12 more people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,179.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,514. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 6,534 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 6.44 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 785.42.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 467, down from 470.3 on Saturday, up from 464.1 a week ago and down from 607.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,815 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 21.03 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,047), Aroostook (4,079), Cumberland (22,243), Franklin (2,425), Hancock (2,912), Kennebec (10,063), Knox (2,101), Lincoln (1,857), Oxford (5,303), Penobscot (12,421), Piscataquis (1,346), Sagadahoc (2,058), Somerset (4,569), Waldo (2,529), Washington (1,952) and York (18,213) counties. Information about where an additional three cases have been reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,341 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 944,339 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 79.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 46,093,024 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 747,156 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.