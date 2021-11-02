The Points North Institute has announced three free documentary screenings and community discussions as part of its Recovery in Maine program, organized in partnership with the State of Maine. Established in 2018, Points North’s Recovery in Maine program is a statewide series of documentary film screenings that spark public dialogue about addiction, recovery, and our collective response to the epidemic of substance use disorder. Over the past four years, the program has produced 40 screenings in dozens of communities, reaching thousands of Mainers in every corner of the state.

The program will return with three community screenings in the Portland area in November. All screenings are free and open to the public. They will be followed by discussions with various leaders in the recovery community, including the featured filmmaker Jessica Earnshaw, the featured film subject Jacinta Hunt, Gordon Smith — the Maine State Director of Opioid Response, and local leaders.

Each screening will feature the award-winning documentary film JACINTA, which is set in Maine. Recently selected as a New York Times Critics’ Pick, JACINTA is a deeply intimate portrait of mothers and daughters and the effects of trauma. JACINTA follows a young woman in and out of prison as she attempts to break free from an inherited cycle of addiction, incarceration, and crime. The film will be offered at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m.followed by two showings at the Portland Museum of Art on Friday, Nov. 5 at 2 and 5:30 p.m. More details are below.





“The opioid epidemic has affected every single community in Maine,” says Smith. “This crisis requires a collective response, and by bringing communities together to raise awareness about treatments and to reduce the stigma associated with opioid use disorder, we can continue to turn the tide on the devastation of overdose deaths and of the suffering caused by this disease. Points North is an obvious partner for us to convene the public to listen to people’s stories and reflect on how we can respond.”

“It’s incredibly important to Points North to create meaningful, impactful events that challenge our audiences to reflect on the issues they see on screen,” says Ben Fowlie, executive and artistic director of Points North and the founder of the Camden International Film Festival. “The content we select for the Recovery in Maine program is character-focused, cinematic, and non-judgemental. In allowing the stories to speak for themselves, we believe that our audience members can find connection points and will leave with a deeper understanding of these issues, and we are honored to partner with the State of Maine’s team to deliver this program to communities from Millinocket to York, and from Bethel to Bangor.”

Recovery In Maine Screenings (all events are free, masks required indoors, pre-registration requested for the PMA showings)

Nov. 4: Jacinta, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St, Westbrook, ME 04092. Doors 5 , film starts at 5:30 p.m.

– Panel discussions with Jacinta, Director Jessica Earnshaw, Gordon Smith (Director of Opioid Response), Jonathan Sahrbeck (Cumberland County District Attorney, and Brittany Fearon

– Overdose recognition and response training

– Swag bags with local resources

– Light refreshments

Nov. 5: Jacinta, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101. Doors 1:30, film starts at 2 p.m.

– Q&A with director Jessica Earnshaw and film subject Jacinta Hunt

Nov. 5: Jacinta, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101. Doors 5, film starts at 5:30 p.m.

– Panel discussion with director Jessica Earnshaw and Representatives of the Portland Recovery Community Center



For more information on the Recovery in Maine program, or how to reserve your ticket for a screening, visit www.recoveryinmaine.org.