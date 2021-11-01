Washington Academy girls volleyball coach Corey Schwinn said he expected a tough battle from George Stevens Academy in their state Class C volleyball match at the Brewer High School gym on Saturday afternoon.

He was right.

After a comfortable opening-set win, 25-14, the Raiders from East Machias had to grind out the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-23, to win their first C title since 2018.





WA had claimed the state B crown in 2015.

GSA, based in Blue Hill, was the only Class C school to take a set off WA during the regular season. WA won the match three sets to one including a 30-28 first-set triumph.

In the state Class A final in Biddeford, second seed Scarborough survived a match point in the fifth set to upset top seed and previously unbeaten Biddeford 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 16-14.

The Class B final between Yarmouth (17-0) and Cape Elizabeth (13-4) will be played on Monday night.

“We knew it was going to be a tight one. GSA brought their A game,” Schwinn said. “Our girls played well. Our middle hitters, Kate Taylor and Abby Fitzhenry, performed really well and our setter, Sarah Moulton, was really clutch.”

He also said his team’s net play was very good.

“GSA is really strong and aggressive and our middle blockers [Taylor, Fitzhenry] did a great job keeping the ball on [GSA’s] side of the net. Our whole group did a great job keeping the ball off the floor,” Schwinn said.

He said GSA’s seniors showed a lot of drive and heart and played well and that GSA is well-coached and has a bright future.

GSA, under head coach Aleta Schmidt, has only had volleyball since 2016 and was playing in its first state championship game.

Washington Academy wound up 16-0 and GSA finished at 13-3 with two losses to WA and another to Class B Mount Desert Island.

Schwinn praised Brewer administrators for the job they did hosting the event and said there was a great atmosphere.

“It was a lot of fun,” Schwinn said.