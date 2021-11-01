Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Just in time for Halloween, BDN columnist Michael Cianchette ( Oct. 16-17) attempted to frighten readers by raising the spectre that is haunting Portland: democratic socialism. Wooooo.

As befits the former chief counsel to the frightening Paul LePage, he does so not by challenging the policies of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) but rather, in McCarthyite fashion, by invoking the Soviet Union, North Korea and Venezuela. Cianchette does not mention that democratic socialists’ have often been among the first persecuted by totalitarian regimes.The careful reader might also note Cianchette’s use of the terms “far left” and “aggressive” in his scare piece.





As noted in the DSA’s magazine, the Democratic Socialists of America “promotes a humane international social order based on equitable distribution of resources, meaningful work, a healthy environment, sustainable growth, gender and racial equality, and non-oppressive relationships.” I might add, “If not now, when?”

Bob Meggison

Belfast

