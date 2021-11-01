Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 1952 and was trained to be a nursery school teacher. Later I directed and taught nursery schools in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Charlottesville, Virginia, Bethany, Connecticut (20 minutes from Yale) and North Hadley, Massachusetts (20 minutes from Amherst).

I had learned enough psychology to know how important those preschool years are in the development of healthy adults. Good teachers enable preschool students to develop positive self concepts. Their glasses are “half full” throughout life. They are well adjusted with positive attitudes about themselves, their friends, where they live and where they later work. That happiness with life allows for less space needed for jails, and fewer shootings. Because those people have good work ethic and “fit in” and enjoy others. They grow up not needing negative or foul language on vehicle plates and signs.





Let’s hope that the members of Congress in Washington know that monies funding this will benefit financially as well as behaviorally in the future of our nation.

Frances Trefts

Hancock

