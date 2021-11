PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority increased its tolls starting Monday, marking the first hike in nine years.

The toll for passenger cars passing through the new toll booths in York is increasing from $3 to $4. The Maine E-Z Pass rate is increasing by 4 percent from 7.7 cents per mile to 8 cents per mile. Other fees are increasing, as well.

The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue to help offset the $60 million financial shortfall caused by less traffic during the pandemic.

Overall, about 71 percent of the higher tolls would be paid by people and companies from other states, officials said.