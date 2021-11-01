PORTLAND — The Diocese of Portland will join with Catholics around the country in celebrating National Vocation Awareness Week on Nov. 7-13.

Fr. Gregory Dube, director of vocations and seminarians for the diocese, will preside at three Holy Hours to pray for those discerning a vocation to ordained ministry and consecrated life as well as foster an understanding and appreciation for all vocations in life.

The Holy Hours, at which all are welcome, are scheduled for:





Tuesday, Nov. 9

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor

7 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street, Caribou

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street, Saco

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“These gatherings are meant to draw awareness to the concept of genuine vocational discernment and the role we all play in that process,” said Fr. Dube. “From family members to teachers to clergy, everyone has a responsibility to pray for and guide our young people into having an encounter with Jesus and the calling they may receive from that encounter.”

“We are a Church that draws its life and strength from the Eucharist. We need priests to make that possible,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “When we see young people who show signs of love for the Eucharist and a desire to serve others, we can invite them to pray about what God could be telling them to do with their lives.”

For more information about discerning a vocation, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations/christ-calling-you. The section features a variety of helpful resources including information about the life of a priest in Maine, the path to the priesthood, the history of the presbyterate in Maine, vocation stories, answers to frequently asked questions, and ways to get in touch with Fr. Dube.