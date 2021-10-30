The University of Maine men’s hockey team had a forgettable Hockey East opener at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena in Boston on Friday night.

Northeastern sophomore goalie Devon Levi made 32 saves in posting his fourth shutout of the season and senior defenseman and captain Jordan Harris had a goal and two assists as the Huskies thumped the Black Bears 5-0.

Northeastern improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in Hockey East while UMaine is now 0-4-1 and 0-1, respectively.





The teams will conclude their series at 7 p.m. Saturday at Matthews Arena.

Jack Hughes scored the only goal of the first period. UMaine goalie Matthew Thiessen kept his team in the game by making 16 saves as Northeastern outshot UMaine 17-3.

But goals less than 3 minutes apart in the second period by Harris and Matt Demelis expanded the lead to 3-0 and the Huskies received insurance goals in the third period from Riley Hughes and Sam Colangelo.

Jack Hughes scored the game-winner at the 12:35 mark of the first period when he was set up by his brother, Riley, along with Jeremie Bucheler.

Harris made it 2-0 with 8:10 left in the middle period as he converted an odd man rush. Colangelo and Tommy Miller picked up assists.

Harris was involved in the Demelis goal as he picked up one of the assists along with Ty Jackson.

Riley Hughes made it 4-0 with an unassisted shorthanded goal as he stole the puck and scored from a difficult angle.



That came with 15:22 left in the period and Colangelo capped the scoring off assists from Harris and Miller.

“We didn’t play well. We got outplayed in every aspect of the game,” UMaine first-year head coach Ben Barr said.

He said they repeatedly turned the puck over which fueled Northeastern’s transition and led to goal-scoring opportunities. And they tried to do too much individually.

“It was like last Friday night’s game. It was weird to see. It was pretty ugly,” Barr said, referring to the 1-0 loss to Sacred Heart in which UMaine allowed four breakaways and a two-on-one.

Thiessen finished with 37 saves.